‘Are you and Selena Gomez still In love?’: When paparazzi asked Justin Bieber THIS in front of his wife Hailey

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for about eight years from 2010 to 2018. Their fans used to and still call them Jelena. They broke up about five years ago and Justin Bieber ended up dating and eventually marrying his now-wife Hailey, who is a model and comes from the famous Hollywood family, the Baldwins. Her father is Stephen Baldwin and her uncle is the famous actor Alec Baldwin.

Invasive paparazzi question to Justin Bieber in front of Hailey

In an old video, likely from the time of Selena Gomez's Rare album release, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted on a date. Justin was in a casual look in an off-white tee, matching jumper, and oversized jacket, while Hailey looked glamorous in a halter-neck black dress. As they were exiting their car, a paparazzi asked Justin, "Do you like Selena's new album?" and then continued with, "Are you guys still in love?"

ALSO READ: 'I was raised better..': Hailey Bieber once clarified how she was not romantically involved in Justin-Selena Gomez relationship

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship timeline

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an on-and-off romance from 2010 to 2018. They initially met as teenagers in 2009, and their relationship began. They eventually made a public debut as a couple in 2011. Over the years, they broke up and got back together several times, with their final break up happening in 2018, shortly before Bieber married Hailey Baldwin. Their relationship had ups and downs, including public events, romantic gestures, and social media exchanges. Gomez released the song "Lose You to Love Me" in 2019, which many believed was about their relationship. She later spoke about the emotional abuse she experienced during their time together. Bieber and Baldwin rekindled their romance and got married. Gomez's recent comments about her being single have added to the ongoing conversation around this famous love story. In 2022, both Gomez and Baldwin were seen together at an event, and Gomez has spoken about moving past her past relationship.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner mocked Selena over her TikTok story? Here is what happened