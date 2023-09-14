'Are you famous?': When Emily Blunt explained why she didn't want children to know about John Krasinski and her fame

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski might be one of the most beloved and popular couples in Hollywood. The actors are, however, doing a pretty good job shielding their daughters from all the glitz and glamor. As far as their daughters Hazel and Violet are concerned, they are not even famous. We revisit an interview with the Sunday Times where Emily Blunt spoke all about shielding her children from fame.

When Emily Blunt opened up about keeping daughters away from the limelight

In the interview with Sunday Times, Blunt recalled the time her daughter Hazel asked her if she was ‘famous’. The A Quiet Place actress recalled and shared, “if [my children] can remain oblivious for the longest time I’d be thrilled.”

Emily narrated an incident with her daughter Hazel where she asked the actress if she was famous and said, “It’s a strange thing to navigate. [She] came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?'”

She continued the narration sharing, “And I’d never heard her… We’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it. Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um…not really, I don’t think I am.'”

The actress then asked Hazel if someone had said that to her. But she was determined not to divulge in the conversation anymore and concluded by saying, “That’s weird.”

When John Krasinski spoke about his daughters and their priceless bond

Speaking about the bond of sisterhood between the daughters, Krasinski told People, "When Hazel gives a hug to Violet, right there in that moment you can see this huge relationship that will last much longer than I'm around … it's so beautiful."

In the interview, the Office actor also admitted to facing some serious existential crisis after the birth of his daughters. Krasinski mentioned that his family went through “some really serious stuff”. He also added that becoming a father has redirected his focus to becoming a better person every single day.

Meanwhile, Emily and John’s daughter Hazel is now 9, while Violet is 7. The family of four recently made an appearance at the 2023 US Open.

ALSO READ: ‘It's the worst thing’: When Emily Blunt voiced her opinion on being ‘bored’ of female lead roles