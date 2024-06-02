'Are You Fu—ing Stupid?': Adele Lashes Out On Homophomic Fan For Yelling 'Pride Sucks' During Her Las Vegas Show

Adele is a proud LGBTQ Ally!

The Hello hitmaker performed her Las Vegas residency on Saturday when an ignorant fan yelled, “Pride Sucks.” Adele couldn’t hold herself and lashed out at her ‘fan’ for the inconsiderate comment. The pop sensation is known for speaking out against wrongdoings and defending her fans and has encountered many such incidents during her Weekends With Adele tour!

Adele calls out fan for yelling ‘pride sucks’ at her concert

June marked the beginning of ‘Pride Month,’ an annual celebration for the LGBTQ community. The Grammy-winning singer performed her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas and had candid conversations with the attendees as part of her ritual.

When someone from the audience yelled, “Pride sucks,” Adele showed called them out then and there with an epic response. “Did you come to my f***ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f***ing stupid?” she said. “Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous. If you don’t have anything nice to say, shut up, alright?”

In the video, fans cheered on the singer for supporting the community, showing the ignorant hater their place. It could not have been a more epic start to Pride Month!

Adele is known to speak out against wrongs

This isn’t the first time the Easy On Me singer has spoken up against bad behavior. Her Weekends With Adele residency began in November 2022, and along the way, the singer encountered incidents she had to revolt against.

In August last year, she stopped her show in the middle to reprimand a rude security who was “bothering” the attendees. She also took objection to people throwing things on stage or at artists, which has become common these days.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?” she said at the time. “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll fucking kill you.” That’s a queen behavior!

The Skyfall singer has been on the road since November, and the tour seems to be continuing. She recently announced 10 one-off shows in Munich, Germany, which will take place in August 2024.

Her last album, 30, was released in 2021 and was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year at Grammy 2023. The album’s lead single, Easy On Me, was an instant chart-topper and won the Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys that year.