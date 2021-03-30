Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid secretly married? Here's the truth

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's alleged marriage began trending after singer Ingrid Michaelson mistakenly referred to Malik as married.

Fans of the celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are freaking out considering that the couple may be married and the big news was dropped by Zayn‘s collaborator Ingrid Michaelson. Netizens went into a frenzy as Michaelson during her recent Instagram live session spoke about Zayn and referred to him as 'married'. Ingrid's Instagram live session is now going viral as fans think she may have leaked the big news. Although much to everyone's dismay, there may have been a bit of a confusion.

During an Instagram live session, Michaelson who recently collaborated with Malik for her new song To Begin Again spoke about the singer and said, "We’ve never met, I’ve never spoken to him. Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t wanna do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering. He’s such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do. "

After Michaelson's live session, social media was quick to trend 'Zayn is married' and it was after this that Ingrid realized she had made a mistake. The singer-songwriter later took to Instagram to clarify and apologized for her mistake. In her Instagram story, she said, "So I talked about my new song 'To Begin Again' featuring Zayn on my Patreon live stream, and I might have said he was married. I was wrong; He's not married. So, all of you Zayn fans, I'm so sorry to have brought you on this rollercoaster of emotions. I was mistaken; umm, he's not married. I'm sorry."

Zayn and Gigi have been together for years and recently also welcomed their daughter Khai into the world in September 2020. Previously, rumours of Zayn and Gigi's secret wedding hit the news when the Pillowtalk singer was spotted getting a tattoo of Khalil Gibran's poem on love and marriage.

ALSO READ: Perrie Edwards to Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's dating history will leave you astonished; Check it out

Share your comment ×