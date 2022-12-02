Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged? Euphoria star's mother seemingly REACTS

Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged?! Well, this amazing rumour has been making the rounds in Hollywood for the past few days with fans going gaga over the good news. A Twitter account named The Pop Hive tweeted (which has more than 500k likes!) about the speculated engagement between the young lovebirds, who have starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Amid the engagement rumours surrounding Zendaya and Tom Holland, the Euphoria star's mother Claire Stoermer took to Instagram Stories to share what seems to be a cryptic reaction regarding her darling daughter's big news. Sharing the definition of "clickbait," Claire is possibly shutting down those engagement speculations, especially given the fact that Zendaya and Holland have remained mum on the same: "Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense."

Well, that's the way to put things to rest, mamma style!

Do you still believe Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged or it's all just a baseless rumour? Share your personal opinion on the same in the comments section below.

Zendaya & Tom Holland Are in "Settling-Down Mode"

For the unversed, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been romantically linked since starring together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, back in 2017, yet, it wasn't until July 2021 that the power couple gave us a PDA-filled confirmation. Interestingly, the paparazzi also photographed Tom hanging out with Zendaya and her mom in LA last year. According to a recent US Weekly report, an insider revealed that the pair seem "serious and permanent.": "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together." In October, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were even spotted on a romantic Louvre Museum date in Paris.