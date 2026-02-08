Are Zendaya and Tom Holland expecting their first child amidst wedding rumors? Here's what we know

Speculation surrounding Zendaya and Tom Holland has once again taken over social media, with fresh rumors claiming the actress is expecting her first child with her fiancé. The chatter was reignited after a social media post alleged that Zendaya was pregnant, prompting widespread discussion online. However, the account clearly identifies itself as a parody page and is not affiliated with verified entertainment news handles, immediately casting doubt on the claim.



Rumors around Zendaya's pregnancy



Despite the viral traction, there has been no credible confirmation from the couple or their teams. The rumor mill gained momentum as recent photos of Zendaya, interpreting her clothing choices as signs of a pregnancy. This isn’t the first time Zendaya has been subjected to pregnancy speculation. Similar rumors have surfaced multiple times over the past few years, usually triggered by viral images or public outings.

On one such occasion, Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, firmly shut down the claims, urging people to rely on better sources. Many fans and online commentators have repeatedly labelled this speculation intrusive, noting that oversized outfits, winter layers, or awkward angles are frequently misinterpreted on social media. There have been no reports of delays or changes linked to pregnancy or wedding plans. While Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged, reports indicate they are taking their time with wedding plans, prioritizing privacy and their demanding work schedules.



Zendaya's work front



Professionally, Zendaya is now busy with her upcoming romantic comedy film, The Drama opposite Robert Pattinson. She remains attached to several major projects, including Euphoria Season 3, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has addressed the recent rumors, and their representatives have made no statements supporting the claims. For now, the pregnancy speculation appears to be another case of social media-driven misinformation, with no factual basis to support it.

ALSO READ: Zendaya and Tom Holland Blend Romance and Work With London Walk and Indian Lunch on Spider-Man Set