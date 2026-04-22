Are Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles Engaged? Couple’s London Outing Sparks Rumors With Ring Spotting

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are the talk of the town following their recent outing. According to updates from The Sun, the couple was spotted in London on April 22. The duo seemingly couldn’t keep their hands off each other and were photographed smooching in public, cementing their dating stage. However, it was a sparkler on the singer-actress’s ring finger that managed to surprise everyone. After previously being spotted with the same ring a couple of days ago, on April 19, there are multiple versions of a romantic proposal being spun.

Did Harry Styles propose? Questions arise with a ring on Zoë Kravitz’s that finger

While Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have made no remarks on their latest relationship, including confirming or denying it ever since the speculations first began late last year, the two have since gotten more comfortable with each other in public, especially since early 2026. A recent date in London showcased them kissing and taking a casual stroll.

Zoë Kravitz was spotted with a gold ring on her finger, and guesses are out that Harry Styles may have gotten down on one knee to pop the question. The two stars have not bothered to pay any heed to the rumors. The One Direction alum previously hung out with his girlfriend’s hotshot father, rock legend Lenny Kravitz, with whom he shared a lunch in September 2025.

Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz was previously engaged to Channing Tatum in October 2023, but the two separated in the following year of doing so. She was also said to be involved with Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, but the two seemingly did not enter the relationship phase.

On the other hand, Harry Styles was last linked to actress Taylor Russell from early 2023 to May 2024 when they broke up after around a year of dating.

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