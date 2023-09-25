Argylle: All you need to know about Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa's upcoming movie

Argylle is generating immense anticipation as one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2024. Directed and produced by the renowned Matthew Vaughn, with a script penned by Jason Fuchs, this film boasts an all-star cast featuring Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Adapted from Elly Conway's yet-to-be-released novel of the same name, Argylle promises an exhilarating cinematic experience. It's set to hit theaters on February 2, 2024, in the United States and exclusively streaming on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ has acquired the online streaming rights, although the digital release date is still unannounced. The movie's synopsis, according to IMDb, read: "The world's greatest spy, 'Argylle,' gets caught up in a globe-trotting adventure."

Fans can look forward to the trailer's release soon, creating excitement among Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa fans. The film is expected to become a franchise with two more films in anticipation. Henry Cavill plays the role of Argylle, an international spy, while Dua Lipa will make her acting debut and has worked on the title track. Dua Lipa shared her experience in a Spotify podcast saying, "It's been really great. There are just parts about, you know, wanting to do small things, for me at the moment, that I feel comfortable that I can deliver in. I think the fear of people's opinions and not being good at something like that still scares me, whether it's a small role, especially when it's something that I've never really done before."

About the upcoming Argylle book

Matthew Vaughn's upcoming film is an adaptation of Elly Conway's yet-to-be-released novel, which is slated to hit bookshelves on November 9, 2023, by Bantam Publishers. The novel's synopsis offers a glimpse into the intriguing storyline:

"A luxury train speeding towards Moscow and a date with destiny. A CIA plane was downed in the jungles of the Golden Triangle. A Nazi hoard entombed in the remote mountains of South-West Poland. A missing treasure, the eighth wonder of the world, lost for seven decades. One Russian magnate's dream of restoring a nation to greatness has set in motion a chain of events that will take the world to the brink of chaos. Only Frances Coffey, the CIA's most legendary spymaster, can prevent it. But to do so, she needs someone special. Enter Argylle, a troubled agent with a tarnished past who may just have the skills to take on one of the most powerful men in the world. If only he could save himself first..."

