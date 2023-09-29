Argylle: Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill's starrer has got fans buzzing with excitement; CHECKOUT

The highly anticipated movie Argylle, starring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa, has finally released its first trailer. In this spy movie directed by Matthew Vaughn, Dua Lipa showcases her talents on the dance floor, attempts assassinations, rides a motorcycle, and even gets lifted into the air by John Cena.

About Argylle - Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa's starrer

Argylle stands out in today's film landscape as a rare gem—a completely original project with a substantial budget designed for mature audiences. This uniqueness is a rarity in the cinema of the 2020s, and it marks a significant departure in director Matthew Vaughn's career. Unlike his previous works like Layer Cake, Stardust, and the Kingsman trilogy, Argylle is not adapted from the pre-existing source material. This uncharted territory offers something fresh for both Vaughn and mainstream moviegoers.

Now, let's delve into the plot of Argylle, which has been shrouded in secrecy for years. Interestingly, the first trailer reveals key plot elements. In essence, the story revolves around Elly Conway (portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard), a renowned author known for her spy novels featuring the suave agent Argylle (played by Henry Cavill). Conway, an unassuming woman, has her life thrust into chaos when she encounters a stranger named Aiden (played by Sam Rockwell) on a train. This chance meeting plunges her into a world of espionage and murder beyond her wildest imagination. It turns out that her books mirror actual elements of real spy missions, piquing the interest of various parties, including a villainous character portrayed by Bryan Cranston. While many details about Argylle remain under wraps, the trailer suggests that the film follows Vaughn's signature style of combining intense action with quick-witted humor. However, unlike his previous works like the Kingsman films and Kick-Ass, Argylle seems to focus more on straightforward espionage and less on farcical spy antics.

The trailer also hints at the existence of a real Argylle, a revelation saved for the final film. Furthermore, it underscores Vaughn's penchant for subjecting household pets to perilous situations, as demonstrated by the perilous adventures of Conway's cat in the trailer. Vaughn's prior treatment of pets, such as the unfortunate fate of a pug in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, suggests that one should not leave their pets alone with him in a room. Who knows what misadventures he might subject your parakeet or iguana to?

Arylle trailer

The trailer doesn't announce any official release but mentions that Argylle is set to release in February 2024.

Watch the trailer right here!

ALSO READ: ‘I’ma text Taylor’ or ‘I’ma text Nicki’: Ice Spice feels like 'that girl' after befriending Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj

Advertisement

Fans react to Argylle trailer

Fans have displayed tremendous excitement following the release of the Argylle trailer and are eagerly anticipating what the movie has in store.

ALSO READ: 'What a dreaaamm': Kylie Jenner channels old Hollywood glamor vibes for Paris Fashion Week amidst Timothee Chalamet romance