Argylle First Look: Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa intensely gaze at each other in the upcoming thriller's glimpse

There's no denying that AppleTV+ has been promising some great content and the platform had now released the first looks for a few of their upcoming projects including Matthew Vaughn's thriller Argylle. The film stars Henry Cavill in lead and will mark the acting debut of singer Dua Lipa. The first glimpse offers a look at both their characters.

In the first look photo from Argylle, Dua Lipa can be seen sporting a blonde look. The debut still from the film showcases the duo in a cosy embrace in what seems to be a dance pose. The duo can be seen intensely gazing at each other amid the same. Cavill can be seen sporting a rather significant look as he sports a green velvet blazer. The background showcases the duo to be inside what looks like a nightclub.

While the first look still from Argylle only showcases Cavill and Lipa, the film boasts of a brilliant cast including the likes of John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sam Rockwell, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney, and Samuel L. Jackson. The film is set to be a spy thriller and given director Vaughn's previous projects, such as the Kingsman franchise, it's safe to say that this multi-starrer is expected to be a high stakes actioner.

Check out the first look HERE

For Henry Cavill, this film will be an exciting addition to his work on films in the spy genre given that the actor has starred in popular films such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible - Fallout in the past. A release date for Argylle is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland & Henry Cavill discuss about playing Warhammer in a hilarious new video: WATCH