Argylle: Henry Cavill, John Cena, Dua Lipa and more roped in for star studded spy thriller franchise

The star-studded cast of Michael Vaughn's upcoming spy thriller trilogy was announced and it will also mark the acting debut of Dua Lipa.

In a recent major announcement, it was confirmed that host of A-list stars including the likes of Henry Cavill, John Cena, Sam Rockwell have been roped in for a spy thriller franchise that is being directed by Michael Vaughn. According to Deadline, the film titled Argylle will be based on an upcoming spy novel by the same name from author Ellie Conway that is yet to release.

Along with this exciting spy franchise, pop singer Dua Lipa will be making her acting debut. The Levitating singer joins actors such as Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson for the film. According to Deadline, the novel's plot revolves around a "world's greatest spy" on a global adventure.

Dua Lipa has not only come on board for acting but will also be providing the original music for the title track and score of the upcoming film.

It seems the franchise will at first begin with a trilogy and as per reports, the first film will be set in the US but will be shot at multiple locations including London. While the film's announcement has been made, Conway's novel is up for release next year and it will give a clearer idea as to what the film will revolve around.

As per Deadline, director Vaughn of Kingsman franchise fame was mighty impressed with the first draft of Conway's novel. Talking about the upcoming franchise, he said, "When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre."

