Ari Behn: Kevin Spacey's accuser and former member of Norwegian Royal family commits suicide on Christmas

Ari Behn who was Norwegian Princess Martha Louise's ex husband and Kevin Spacey’s accuser committed suicide on Christmas.

Ari Behn, a Norwegian author and a former member of Norway’s royal family, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a concert in 2007, passed away on December 25 after committing suicide. Behn’s manager, Geir Hakonsund, in an email to by AFP, stated that the 47-year-old “took his own life.” The widely celebrate Danish author was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise between 2002 and 2017. The two shared three daughters together, the youngest of whom is 11.

The Royal House of Norway too released a statement saying that Ari was an important part of their family for many years and that they carry good memories of him with them. Martha Louise, 48, was the eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja and was fourth in line to the throne. Back in 1999, the author published his first book, and it was a collection of short stories. He later went on to pen several novels and plays. His last published book, Inferno, was released last year and narrated his struggle with mental health issues, Page Six reported

In December 2017, the author accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of groping him from under the table during a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. While the Behn extensively detailed the incident, Spacey never responded to the allegation. The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen men. Meanwhile, on Christmas, the actor posted a cryptic video on his YouTube channel, apparently as one of his on-screen characters Frank Underwood, and wished people Merry Christmas.

