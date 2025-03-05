Arian Moayed and Alex Karpovsky Join Nobody Wants This Season 2 Cast Alongside Adam Brody, Kristen Bell And More

Moayed will take on the role of Dr. Andy and Karpovsky will portray Big Noah, an overconfident rabbi who emerges as a work rival for Noah.

Suhasini Oswal
Written by Suhasini Oswal
Published on Mar 05, 2025
Arian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky
Arian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky

Netflix’s hit romantic comedy Nobody Wants This is bringing in fresh faces for its highly anticipated second season. Emmy-nominated Succession star Arian Moayed and Girls alum Alex Karpovsky have been cast in recurring roles, shaking up the lives of the show’s main characters, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

Moayed will take on the role of Dr. Andy, a charismatic yet self-assured psychotherapist who might be a perfect match for Joanne’s sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe). Meanwhile, Karpovsky will portray Big Noah, an overconfident rabbi who emerges as a work rival for Noah (Brody). The duo joins previously announced guest stars, including Miles Fowler as Noah’s basketball teammate and Leighton Meester as Joanne’s former middle school nemesis.

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This follows the unexpected romance between an agnostic podcast host (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody). Season 1, which premiered in September 2024, became one of Netflix’s most successful comedies, earning an early renewal for a second season. Executive producers include Jenni Konner, Bruce Eric Kaplan, and Sara Foster, with 20th Television serving as the studio.

With new characters stirring up drama in Season 2, Nobody Wants This is poised to deliver even more sharp humor and heartfelt moments. Fans can expect exciting twists as the series continues its exploration of modern love, faith, and family.

