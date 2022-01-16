Ariana DeBose belts out West Side Story tunes with Kate McKinnon during SNL hosting debut

Ariana DeBose has kicked off 2022 on a splendid note as the actress bagged her first Golden Globe Award for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. If this was anything less, DeBose also made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on January 15 and absolutely smashed it as she performed a few tunes during her opening monologue.

Ariana DeBose brought a musical twist to her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live as she teamed up with cast member Kate McKinnon to perform some tunes from her hit musical West Side Story. Ariana began her monologue by discussing the power of broadway as she said, "Obviously, Broadway has been through a lot these past couple of years, but we are a community that perseveres. I believe Broadway changes lives. I mean, hey, it changed mine, and Broadway has this magical ability to bring people together."

Before she could finish how people could use a little Broadway right now, Kate McKinnon joined her on stage adding, "Did I hear, ‘Sing songs from West Side Story with Kate McKinnon?'" Later in the monologue, Kate admitted that she hasn't watched West Side Story because she hasn't been stepping out amid COVID. Following which, DeBose suggested they sing some tunes on SNL itself.

The episode saw McKinnon and DeBose performing portions of tunes such as Tonight, I Feel Pretty, Something’s Coming and America. As for the musical guest for the evening, Ariana was joined by Jack Antonoff’s indie pop act Bleachers. While rapper Roddy Ricch was initially slated to appear, he was forced to bow out after being exposed to Covid.

