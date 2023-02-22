Ariana DeBose deactivates Twitter after receiving hate for her rap performance at BAFTAs
Ariana’s Twitter account “no longer exists” after viral BAFTA rap performance. Get the scoop inside!
Oscar-winning actress, Ariana DeBose, deactivated her Twitter account after getting trolled for her 2023 British Academy Awards (BAFTA) rap performance. She has been badly attacked for her opening number at the ceremony and because of the criticism, Ariana seems to have decided to deactivate her account.
Hosted by Richard E. Grant, the 76th edition of British Academy Film Awards took place at London on Sunday, February 19. The 32-year-old actress kickstarted the program with an iconic medley - "We Are Family," and "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves", along with a rap song where she gave a shout out to the female contestants.
Fans’ reaction to Ariana’s performance
Fans took a little jibe at DeBose after she sang a rap for the female nominees in the BAFTAs, which landed her in quitting Twitter. DeBose, who has done several rap performances in the past, has sparked fire for her cryptic lyrics. She sang - “Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my ‘Woman King', Blanchett Cate you’re a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us”. The line was so discussed on Twitter that it started trending.
Also read: BAFTA winner Emma Mackey will not reprise her role as Maeve in Sex Education 5? | PINKVILLA
About Ariana Debose
Ariana DeBose is a popular American actress, singer, and dancer. She has garnered a lot of praise for her role as Anita in ‘The West Side Story’. She has appeared in several films and television serials, including Poolman, House of Spoils, Hamilton, The Prom, Westworld, Saturday Night Live, and so on. She has won several accolades for her outstanding work. She bagged an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and many more. Not just that, she made it to the Times’ top 100 most influential people list in 2022.
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more