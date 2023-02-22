Ariana DeBose deactivates Twitter after receiving hate for her rap performance at BAFTAs

Oscar-winning actress, Ariana DeBose, deactivated her Twitter account after getting trolled for her 2023 British Academy Awards (BAFTA) rap performance. She has been badly attacked for her opening number at the ceremony and because of the criticism, Ariana seems to have decided to deactivate her account.

Hosted by Richard E. Grant, the 76th edition of British Academy Film Awards took place at London on Sunday, February 19. The 32-year-old actress kickstarted the program with an iconic medley - "We Are Family," and "Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves", along with a rap song where she gave a shout out to the female contestants.