Ariana DeBose Recalls Getting Injured ‘Every Day’ Filming Stunts for Love Hurts; Costar Ke Huy Quan Reacts

Love Hurts, but so does Ariana DeBose’s back after sustaining multiple injuries while doing her own stunts in the upcoming action rom-com. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress called herself a long-time fan of the 2017 action film Atomic Blonde, which inspired her to get involved in practical stunts.

Although she had a blast channeling her inner Charlize Theron, it wasn’t without certain consequences — injuries “every day.” Love Hurts is the feature directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio and stars Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan.

DeBose felt she could risk getting involved with stunts because she was working with a group of people who were some of the best in the game. “I was like, ‘Oh! I want to be as fierce as Charlize one day!’” she recalled feeling when the opportunity came her way.

As for Quan — who agreed to do the film only on the condition that he would perform his own stunts — recalled filming action sequences with DeBose that culminated in her getting injured. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor recalled the time DeBose, whom he called “Ari,” showed her injured arm to him, asking if it was normal.

"I said, 'Sorry, Ari, it is. That's what it takes to make these,'" he added. Giving more insight into sustaining wounds while filming, the Kraven the Hunter actress revealed that she didn't feel her injuries until after the shot was done as she was immersed in filming.

Advertisement

However, while filming the climactic fight sequence, she felt certain hits in the moment. Although the scene was "rough" to film, as an actress coming from a theater background, she knew that the show must go on, a phrase often used in the community.

The film follows Marvin Garble (Quan), a realtor with a dark past who is pulled back into the crime world after his ex-partner Rose Carlisle (DeBose), whom he presumed dead, resurfaces. "With his crime-lord brother also on his trail, he must confront his past and the history he never fully buried," the official synopsis says.