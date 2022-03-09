Ariana DeBose recalls meeting Denzel Washington at the Oscars Luncheon: It was really special

Ariana DeBose of West Side Story recalls a unique moment she had with Hollywood great Denzel Washington during the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon. DeBose portrays Anita in Steven Spielberg's version of the 1961 classic film musical, which follows the narrative of two gangs warring over Manhattan's San Juan Hill using the format of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

West Side Story is now one of the season's top contenders, with DeBose perhaps the project's best chance of winning on Oscar night. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she discusses an interaction with fellow Oscar nominee Denzel Washington that highlights the significance of her recognition. DeBose, who was surprised that he approached her, says she couldn't believe he knew who she was, much alone wanted to hug her. She then explained that seeing her meant a lot to him since he recalled being the only person of colour in the room at one point.

Ariana said as per Screenrant, "I got to talk to Denzel Washington - actually, he really walked up to me, and I was like, 'Number one, you understand who I am, this feels awkward and backwards.' And he hugged me, kissed me on the forehead, and he said, 'You know, I remember when I was the only Black person in this room. And today I'm not alone.' And I was like, 'Wow!' It was really special."

Meanwhile, in other news, the Academy is facing a fresh scandal, since the decision not to broadcast several Oscar categories live has sparked great outrage among industry insiders. Of course, Best Supporting Actress is not one of them, and fans tuning in at the end of this month may witness West Side Story's DeBose carrying a golden trophy at the end of the night.

