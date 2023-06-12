Ariana DeBose reveals why Tony Awards 2023 is without a script this year: 'We’re just making it up as we go along'

The highly anticipated Tony Awards ceremony of 2023 took an unexpected turn as host Ariana DeBose made a stunning revelation during her captivating opening monologue. The 32-year-old Oscar-winning actress took the stage in New York City and explained the bold decision to forgo a script for this year's event, giving voice to the prevailing circumstances that led to this creative departure.

Ariana DeBose addresses the writers strike in a riveting unscripted monologue

In a powerful display of candor and creativity, Ariana DeBose fearlessly tackled the topic of the recent writers' strike during her unscripted monologue at the 2023 Tony Awards. With her magnetic presence and eloquent delivery, she captivated the audience and viewers alike, shedding light on the industry-wide struggle that threatened to derail the prestigious ceremony.

Standing in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, DeBose took a bold stand, asserting, "I'm unscripted — as will every presenter who comes onstage tonight. We're just making it up as we go along." Her words resonated throughout the theater, serving as a poignant reminder of the resilience and adaptability of the theater community in the face of adversity.

Having previously hosted the Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose's infectious energy and quick-wittedness set the tone for a night that promised to be unlike any other in the history of the esteemed event. As she reflected on the past year's ceremony, she playfully acknowledged those who found it "a bit unhinged," cheekily urging them to fasten their seatbelts for an even more exhilarating ride this time around.

With the absence of a traditional script, the 2023 Tony Awards unfolded as an extraordinary celebration of Broadway's resilience and creative spirit. As presenters and winners took the stage, their unscripted moments breathed life into the evening, sparking spontaneous exchanges and heartfelt speeches that resonated with the audience and showcased the raw essence of live theater.

Through this audacious decision to go scriptless, the Tony Awards not only acknowledged the challenges faced by the writers but also paid homage to the spontaneity and improvisational skills inherent in the performing arts. The night was a testament to the indomitable spirit of the theater community, reminding us all of its ability to adapt, create, and continue inspiring audiences worldwide.

As the 2023 Tony Awards came to a close, Ariana DeBose's electrifying presence and powerful words lingered, leaving an indelible mark on an evening that will be remembered for its courage, resilience, and the unwavering passion of those who bring the magic of Broadway to life.

