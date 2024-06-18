Ariana DeBose Shares She's Focusing On 'Remaining Grateful'; Adds Her 'Feet Are On The Ground'

Actress Ariana DeBose, even with the stardom that she has attained, keeps her feet planted on the ground. While speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, the star confessed that after her Oscar win in 2022 for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis called her and hit her up with one crucial question.

Ariana DeBose on not taking things for granted

For DeBose, 2022 was an essential year career-wise. Not only did she make history as the first Afro-Latina and openly queer woman to win the Academy Award, but she also repeated the win as Rita Moreno from the 1962 version of the film, who played the same character. Additionally, Time named DeBose one of the 100 most influential people in the world. This is what prompted Curtis to ask the Hamilton alum, “Where are your feet? Tell me where your feet are,” as the latter recalled in the interview.

This question did stick with DeBose and has kept her grounded since then. “It's really something that has stuck with me ever since because it reminds me to be in the moment that I'm in and not take anything for granted," says the star in the interview. This approach to stardom has become crucial for her at this time when she has upcoming projects in her pockets.

Ariana DeBose's mantra for navigating success

But even with self-awareness, adopting this approach has not been an easy feat for her. As the star details to the outlet, the industry functions in a manner that prompts actors to lock down their success and keep on leveling up. "I call it, 'The Rat Race of Success,’” she says, acknowledging that while it is not the best way to put things, it certainly feels like it.

Navigating such a mindset is a challenge too. As for DeBose, she tries to be creative in her art. Making an investment and working on herself come a great way in the entertainment industry. But being kind to oneself is a prerequisite for healthy living, DeBose says. Revealing that she tries to show gratitude for everything that she has, she channels her focus away from the things she does not have. “Love it while you have it, but don't love it so much that you're not willing to let it go," is her mantra.

DeBose returns as the host of the 2024 Tony Awards, finishing her 3-year streak as an emcee for the Award night.

