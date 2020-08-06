Ariana Grande is an absolute stunner in a neon green bikini as she goes on a Utah getaway with BF Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share several snaps from her Utah getaway with boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Arianators were swooning over Ari's stunning photos where the God Is A Woman singer is donning a neon green triangle bikini.

Ariana Grande has been keeping her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez lowkey, unlike her past relationships. The pair had been quarantining together as revealed by Gomez's endearing cameo on Grande and Justin Bieber's recent track Stuck With U MV. For the unversed, Dalton is a big shot Los Angeles real estate agent who was first romantically linked with the 27-year-old singer when the couple was spotted on a date night at a bar in Northridge, California in February 2020. Since then, it's been eternal bliss for the lovebirds.

Taking to Instagram recently, Ariana shared some lovely snaps from her Utah getaway with her beau. The pair went for a vacation to the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah and seemed to have had the time of their life. In the photos shared by the God Is A Woman songstress, we see Ari's photography skills as she captured the mountains and the scenic locales. Moreover, there's a romantic black-and-white selfie of the good-looking couple that is sure to leave you all fuzzy inside.

But, that's not all! Along with a picture where she's seen donning a mask along with a beach hat, there are two snaps of Grande looking stunning AF in a neon green triangle bikini which showed off some of her tattoos. We're also loving the Burberry sandals! Hailey Baldwin, who herself is enjoying going on road trips with her man Bieber, took to the comments section to leave a lovestruck emoji.

Check out photos from Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Utah getaway below:

We adore these lovebirds and how!

Meanwhile, Ariana recently celebrated her 27th birthday on June 26 with a Midsommar themed birthday party. Grande had made her relationship with Dalton official on Instagram by sharing a romantic picture of the two from her birthday celebrations.

