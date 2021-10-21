Ariana Grande ADMITS being 'terrified' to be the star she 'wanted to be' after Nickelodeon

It's difficult to picture Ariana Grande without her trademark thigh-high boots and long ponytail — but she now admits she was once scared to show that part of herself. On Wednesday, Grande, 28, spoke with Eric Vetro on his new podcast Backstage Pass with Eric Vetro on the journey from being a Nickelodeon star on Victorious and Sam & Cat — to developing into a recording artist with her own flair.

"In the way beginning, putting out 'The Way' was very freeing and terrifying for me because I was so convinced that I had to be one thing — because people knew me from my show that I was doing from Nickelodeon and I was playing a character that a lot of people knew me as." the "34+35" singer explained as per PEOPLE. She continued, "I was kinda terrified to do what I actually wanted and make the music that I actually wanted to make — and have my brown hair, wear thigh high boots [and be] what I wanted to be."

However, when she finally decided to release the song and remove the red hair, it was a defining moment for the singer. "That was a really big moment for me, putting out my first single on my first album and taking that risk from the way beginning too," Grande said. "It was a really incredible turning point for me."

Meanwhile, The "Thank U, Next" singer is a first-time coach on The Voice this season, alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. Kristin Chenoweth joined Grande's team as an adviser for Battle Grounds on Tuesday, and in a sneak preview of Monday's episode, Grande revealed the wisdom Chenoweth previously gave her. "I learned everything I know from watching this woman," Grande said in the clip. "When we were doing Hairspray Live, you would pitch a joke, or like, a melody change here and there, and ask, 'Does this add value?' As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely."

ALSO READ:Ariana Grande JOINS The Voice as a coach; Shares ‘fun’ behind the scene photos and MORE