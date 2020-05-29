Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are in a 'really good space' during quarantine

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez are having a really good time with each other during the lockdown and the couple has been quarantining together.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are all hearts for each other and the couple is going strong amidst the quarantine phase. Recently, Dalton Gomez also made his cameo in the promotional video of Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's 'Rain on Me' collaboration. Taking inspiration from their new track's title, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga came up with a weather reporting spoof video in order to entertain their fans wherein Dalton Gomez made a surprise cameo to help his girlfriend Ariana execute it well.

A source close to Ariana Grande told ET, "Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she’s seen how that has worn on her past relationships." The insider referred to her relationship with Pete Davidson and Mac Miller. He also revealed that the songstress has been quarantining with boyfriend Dalton Gomez ever since the social distancing restrictions were put in place.

"Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together," the source stated. He also added that the couple is in a "really good space" at the moment. Ariana Grande likes to keep her relationship private and does not share much about it on social media. However, her boyfriend Dalton has recently made an appearance in her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video too apart from the one in her promotional video for Rain on Me and they seem quite happy together.

Watch the promo video:

Also Read: Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez makes a cameo in a cheeky Rain On Me promo video with Lady Gaga

Credits :YoutubeET

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×