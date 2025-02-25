Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Perform at the Oscars, Joined by Lisa of Blackpink, Doja Cat and More

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will bring a touch of Wicked magic to the Oscars as they take the stage for a live performance during the highly anticipated awards ceremony.

Lisa of Blackpink, who recently starred in The White Lotus, will also perform, along with Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, and Raye. While details of their performances remain under wraps, excitement is building for these powerhouse artists. Additionally, the Los Angeles Master Chorale will make a special appearance, as announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on March 2 at 4 p.m. PT, with the red carpet show kicking off at 3:30 p.m. PT. Notably, this year’s ceremony will forgo live performances of Best Original Song nominees, instead featuring behind-the-scenes insights and personal reflections from the songwriters.

The Oscars will also honor Los Angeles, celebrating its resilience and beauty following the devastating wildfires that struck the city in January. Nick Offerman has been named the official announcer for the event, which boasts an impressive lineup of presenters. Last year’s acting winners—Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph—will return, alongside stars like Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Willem Dafoe, Scarlett Johansson, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

With a stellar musical lineup, Hollywood’s brightest stars, and a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles, the 2025 Academy Awards promises to be an unforgettable night.