Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Are Officially Divorced Nearly A Year After Split; DEETS Inside

*Disclaimer: Following article contains mentions of divorce and separation*

Pop icon Ariana Grande has been receiving love for her latest album Eternal Sunshine that came out on March 8, 2024. However, bigger news brings Ariana's partner Dalton Gomez into the picture again. Married in 2021, the two separated in 2023. However, a recent turn of events reveal that the Positions singer and Dalton Gomez are now divorced. What exactly got about the divorce? Find out.

What happened between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez?

Real estate broker and now Ariana Grande’s ex husband Dalton and the 30-year-old singer have taken divorce as per Los Angeles court records. An LA Superior Court Judgement dissolved their marriage of almost three years on March 19, 2024. Associated Press reveals how Ariana had filed the petition for divorce from her 28-year-old former husband nearly six months ago. As per court records the two had separated a year ago but there were no legal hiccups as they had a prenuptial agreement and no children as a matter of contention. The terms of separation were agreed in October, 2023. It needed half a year to get the judge’s order to get effect. The former couple had cited “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for the split.

What are the compensation terms for Grande and Dalton?

Ariana Grande will make a one time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony. She will also pay him half of the amount from the sale of their LA home and will pay $25,000 towards his attorney fees. The two dated since 2020, got engaged in December 2020 and married in 2021. There are no details on who they are seeing at present. While we wait to see more details on the former couple, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

