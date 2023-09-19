Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez decide to part ways after 2 years of marriage, file for divorce; Read details

Ariana Grande, the singer widely known for her high ponytail and even amazing voice, that reaches heights. After smashing multiple records with her songs and albums, the Thank You, Next singer decided to settle down and get married to Dalton Gomez. The two got married in a beautiful private ceremony in 2021. The couple had vowed to stay together through health and sickness. However, that vow was not fulfilled, as after only 2 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways and file for divorce, as reported by Page Six.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce after two years of marriage

They're all set to break free. As per Page Six, Ariana Grande filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez, on Monday after only two years of marriage. The singer, who is represented by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the basis for their divorce. Gomez filed his own divorce suit almost at the same time. Their divorce date was set for February 20.

According to sources close to the matter, the separated couple smoothed things out before going to court, and everything has been pleasant. Grande will write a check to Gomez. They had signed a prenuptial agreement.

Why have Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez decided to part ways?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are headed for a divorce after two years of marriage. A source told People why the couple is headed for a divorce. The pair announced their separation in July, but the divorce filing came two months later because Grande and Gomez were "taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately. They've been incredibly caring and respectful of one another throughout this entire process."

The insider described the split as kind and patient, adding that both Grande and Gomez have moved on. A source told People that the separation between Grande and Gomez was amicable. The marriage didn't work after the Grammy winner traveled to London to film Wicked, and it became a long distance, but "Ari has nothing but wonderful words to say about Dalton, as he was her No. 1 fan."

Meanwhile, they started seeing each other in January 2020, making their relationship official in May of that year when they featured together in the music video for Grande's song Stuck with You with Justin Bieber. The couple then got married in a private ceremony on May 15, 2021, after announcing their engagement in December 2020.

