Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell; Hollywood Celebs who got married this Year

It's been a year full of ups and downs as we dealt with the aftermath of 2020 and continued to embrace the new normal amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After restrictions and lockdowns were lifted earlier this year in most countries, finally public events were being hosted and several celebrities who had put their weddings on hold decided to tie the knot in intimate ceremonies.

As for our favourite celebrity marriages of the year, one of the most surprising but beautiful weddings was that of Ariana Grande. The singer left her fans shocked after she announced she was married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony which was attended by close friends and family in Montecito. Among the year's most talked-about weddings was also that of Paris Hilton. The hotel heiress married fiance Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony in Bel Air.

There's nothing more exciting than celebrity weddings given that we get a chance to see our favourite celebrities at their happiest. Weddings bring a sense of joy that transcends beyond the couple and their family. Also, who doesn't look gazing at amazing wedding photos of celebrities as they pose looking their stunning best. Here's a look at the celebrities who tied the knot in 2021.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the singer’s Montecito in May. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous and in love as they got married and the ceremony was witnessed by only 20 people including their families and loved ones.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

The Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins tied the knot with director Charlie McDowell on September 4 in Colorado in a gorgeous ceremony. Collins looked beautiful in a bridal gown by Rakph Lauren. Lily and Charlie got married nearly year after getting engaged in September last year.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

One of the year's most talked-about weddings also happened to be that of famed Country singer and The Voice Coach, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The duo got married over the fourth of July weekend at their Oklahoma estate. The wedding was officiated by their close friend Carson Daly. After postponing their wedding due to COVID previously, the couple finally decided to finally tie the knot in July this year with all their friends and family in attendance.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married in November this year. The couple tied the knot at Hilton's late grandfather, Barron’s Bel-Air estate. After getting engaged earlier this year, Paris and Carter decided to take the next step soon. The lavish wedding saw Paris sport six different dresses during the wedding weekend. Her gorgeous wedding gown was designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Freida Pinto and Corey Tran

Freida Pinto and Corey Tran had an exciting year as the duo not only got married secretly but also welcomed their first child together. The actress confirmed her marriage to Tran during a talk show appearance where she mentioned they got married during quarantine at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

This Is Us star Justin Hartley also got married this year. The couple reportedly got married in a secret ceremony in May. It was during their red carpet appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards that Justin and Sofia were seen sporting wedding bands, thus confirming their marriage.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time as he tied the knot with Riko Shibata in February this year. The actor and his girlfriend got married at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16.

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber

Actress Lena Dunham also got married this year and the ceremony saw several of her close friends including BFF Taylor Swift attending the wedding. Dunham tied the knot with her musician boyfriend Luis Felber in September. Lena and Luis had made their relationship official in June earlier this year.

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker also got married this year. It was an emotional wedding as Paul's close friend from the Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle as she got married to her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan in October this year.

Will Forte and Olivia Modling

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte married his fiance Olivia Modling in July this year. It was confirmed by Forte in December that he got secretly married in New Mexico. The couple had gotten engaged last year during COVID lockdown.

Malala and Asser Malik

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai announced her wedding with Asser Malik in November. The couple tied the knot in Birmingham, UK in an Islamic ceremony. Confirming the same, Malala tweeted and wrote, "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life."

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett

Another secret wedding that left everyone surprised this year was that of Anna Faris and Michael Barrett. Anna Faris revealed on her podcast that she and cinematographer Barrett had secretly tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Washington State.

Which celebrity wedding were you most excited to hear about? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Breakups of the Year: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber