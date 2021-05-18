Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were on 'same page' about wedding, agreed there was 'no point in waiting'

After getting engaged last year, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez both wanted a small ceremony and a summer wedding. Read more details below.

Ariana Grande sent her fans into a frenzy as reports of her secret wedding with Dalton Gomez surfaced on Monday night (IST). If you're just waking up to this news, the singer secretly tied the knot with partner Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito home. Reports revealed that there were less than 20 people at the informal wedding celebration and the couple were surrounded by just family and close friends.

Now, according to a latest report in E!News, a source revealed that Ariana and Dalton were on the same page about their wedding. The couple, who got engaged last year end, agreed there was no point in waiting. A source said, "Quarantine really solidified their bond and made them closer than ever."

The source added that a small ceremony was important to Ariana and Dalton and also wanted a summer wedding. "They always wanted an intimate ceremony. They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. They both agreed there was no point in waiting."

Dishing out some more details of their wedding, the source added that the celebration was beautiful and not over the top. "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see Ariana and Dalton's first photo as a married couple.

