Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater enjoy romantic dinner date in NYC after filing for divorce from their respective spouses

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have made their relationship public, after their respective divorces. TMZ acquired photos of the couple enjoying a dinner date on Saturday night at MO Lounge in the Mandarin Oriental hotel. According to eyewitnesses, Grande and Slater were being "super flirty and touchy-feely," with Grande kissing Slater several times.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's intimate dinner date

During the dinner, according to reports, Grande was seen moving closer to Slater, whispering things into his ear, and exchanging kisses. The couple drank wine and were there for approximately two hours. This is the first time Grande and Slater came out on a public date without any other people, they were previously seen at Disney World with a group of friends.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater living together

A significant thing in their relationship happened in early October when a source revealed that Slater and Grande had moved in together. The source revealed, "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York." Reports of them living together were first reported in the Daily Mail on September 12.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's respective divorce

Ariana Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez was officially settled earlier in the same month, while Ethan Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in late July.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship timeline

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are starring together in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, they first crossed paths in November 2021 when Grande was cast as Glinda in the production. Slater joined the cast as Boq in December 2022, while he was still married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay. In May 2021, Grande married Dalton Gomez, but by July 2023, they were separated. Following the split, Grande and Slater's rumored romance came into the spotlight. Slater officially filed for divorce in late July.

