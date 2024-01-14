Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had a 'natural connection'? Source reveals details

Ariana Grande has captured hearts worldwide with her powerful voice and charm. However, rumors are now swirling about the pop princess capturing the heart of someone closer to home - her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater . Sources reveal to Entertainment Tonight that Grande and Slater have been enjoying each other's company off-stage and that their relationship differs from Grande's usual flashy public romances.

Grande and Slater first met when the singer took on the role of Glinda in the musical adaptation of Wicked on Broadway. Slater plays Fiyero alongside Grande. Insiders say the two actors developed an instant chemistry during rehearsals and quickly bonded over their shared love of musical theater.

A More Private Romance

In contrast to Grande's past high-profile relationships, her romance with Slater seems to be more low-key. A source told People magazine "It's a very normal relationship, though they like to keep it very private." as per People Magazine . This more private approach could be a result of both stars wanting to avoid added attention to their work.

Grande and Slater were spotted holding hands after a performance of Wicked in early March, confirming rumors of an off-stage romance. However, the two did not walk any red carpets together or post overtly romantic photos that Grande had with ex-fiances Pete Davidson and Dalton Gomez.

"Ethan and Ariana really value their chemistry on stage and don't want anything to jeopardize that. So they're choosing to keep this relationship private and focused on their performances," a Broadway insider told Elle .

This insider emphasis on protecting their work dynamic aligns with Slater and Grande's more discreet approach compared to her past high-profile relationships played out across social media. Their focus remains on delivering standout performances in Wicked every night.

Meeting Each Other's Families

While keeping their romance low-key, sources say Grande and Slater's relationship is serious enough for them to meet one another's families. Cosmopolitan reported that in April, Slater was spotted having dinner with Grande and her mother at a New York restaurant.

"It's never been something Ariana has rushed with past relationships but with Ethan, she felt comfortable enough for him to meet her mom already. It's a sign she sees a real future with Ethan," a source told the outlet. Introducing a partner to the family is a significant step that signals Grande's confidence in her connection with Slater.

However, not all are as supportive of the new romance. The Economic Times reported that Slater's inner circle is worried the fleeting nature of showbiz relationships could lead to heartbreak for the actor. "Ethan is crazy about Ariana but people around him worry she may break his heart given her past," their source said. Only time will tell if Grande and Slater can withstand the pressures of a Broadway romance.

Conclusion

By keeping their relationship low-key and focused on their work, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater seem to have found a natural rhythm together. Their budding romance is a backstage love story developing between two talented musical stars. While skepticism remains about the longevity of a showbiz romance, Grande and Slater's strong chemistry on and off the Wicked stage continues captivating audiences.

