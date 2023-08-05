Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were seen kissing before latter parted ways with wife; Report

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, co-stars in the musical Wicked, have been making headlines recently due to rumors of a blossoming romance. While the two co-stars have yet to comment officially, whispers of a romance have been circulating for months. According to a new report now, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were seen getting cosy at a bar, while the latter was supposedly happily married to his wife Lily.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater on-set romance and PDA sparks gossip

Love can be a tricky thing, especially when you're in the public eye. According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, Ariana and Ethan were not exactly keeping their affection under wraps while filming Wicked. An unnamed source from Page Six claimed, "They were sloppy on set," and added that they were seen being affectionate with each other even while Ethan was still married to Lilly Jay.

According to the unnamed source in the report, the rumored pair allegedly packed on the PDA on at least two occasions, including a steamy make-out session at a pub in Hampstead. As per the report, Ariana and Ethan also cozied up to each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party.

However, another insider reported by Page Six stated that Ariana and Ethan's relationship didn't start until after he had separated from Lilly. The exact timeline of when their romance officially began remains a mystery, as neither of their representatives has commented on the matter yet. But one thing is for sure - the chemistry between the two stars is undeniable, and it seems they couldn't keep their feelings hidden for too long.

Ariana and Ethan’s double dates and more

It appears that Lilly Jay was aware of her then-husband's bond with Ariana Grande. The same insider revealed that there was a period when they were trying to work on their marriages and move past the situation. Lilly had hoped they could mend their relationship despite the whirlwind of rumors surrounding her husband and the pop sensation.

Interestingly, it seems that Ariana and Ethan's connection goes beyond the confines of the Wicked set. They reportedly went on double dates with Ariana's now-husband, Dalton Gomez, which suggests that their friendship had already developed into something more meaningful. The couples allegedly spent time together frequently, and Ethan even had the opportunity to meet Ariana's family.

For now, the lovebirds have yet to publicly confirm the status of their relationship. It remains to be seen how this love story will unfold, but one thing's for certain - fans and fellow celebrities alike are eagerly awaiting further updates on this delightful romance.

