Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's weekend stroll at Disneyland sparks speculation among fans

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater seem to be making their relationship public, and it's causing a buzz. Recent photos and videos, obtained by an Instagram user that goes by DeuxMoi shared on September 25, show the couple walking together at Disneyland during the night.

The couple seemed low-key, with Ariana wearing a black baseball cap, hoodie, and leggings while carrying a small purse. Ethan opted for an all-black outfit, paired with sandals and white socks, as they walked arm in arm. At one point, he pulled his black hoodie over his head, revealing a beige cap underneath.

DeuxMoi captioned the post with, “Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater spotted for the first time as a couple this weekend at Disney.” Fans had mixed reactions to the sighting, as Ariana and Ethan both recently ended their marriages (Ariana with Dalton Gomez and Ethan with Lilly Jay) amid rumors of a budding romance. Some expressed disappointment and disbelief, with one follower saying, “I. Don’t. Like. This.” Another commented, "Gonna feed into my delusions and pretend that they’re just close co-stars/friends." It seemed that some fans had thought Ariana was just playing around when she released her song "break up with your girlfriend because she's bored."

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's divorce from their respective spouses

Back in July, PEOPLE reported that Ariana and Dalton had actually separated in January, with sources denying any wrongdoing as Ariana and Ethan reportedly got to know each other while working on the project Wicked. A source reportedly said, “Ariana and Dalton separated in January, she and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

Ethan and Lilly Jay, who share a child, had also recently separated. Lilly Jay didn't have kind words for Ariana in July, calling her out as "not a girl’s girl" and stating that her family suffered as a result. Lilly believed that the story was mainly about Ariana and Dalton. It's worth noting that Ariana filed for divorce from Dalton on September 18, while Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly Jay on July 26.

