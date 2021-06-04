Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez receive THIS thoughtful vegan wedding gift

According to a latest report in TMZ, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have received one of their firsts wedding gift and it is indeed a thoughtful one.

Ariana Grande took millions of her fans by surprise last month when news of her wedding with then boyfriend Dalton Gomez made headlines. Several international websites reported that Ariana and Dalton had said 'I Do' at a small and intimate wedding at their Montecito home. Now, according to a latest report in TMZ, Ariana and Dalton have received one of their firsts wedding gift and it is indeed a thoughtful one.

Turns out, animal rights organisation PETA gifted Ariana and Dalton a vegan tandem bicycle. If you're wondering whether these words go together, let us break it down for you. A tandem bicycle is one where two people can sit and cycle around together. As for the cycle being vegan, TMZ revealed that the bike features a faux leather seat and is built from parts and paint that didn't use any animal products, obviously.

Ariana Grande has advocated for animal rights over the years and most recently impressed animal lovers and PETA when she launched Orange Twins Rescue -- a shelter in Los Angeles. Through this rescue shelter, the pop singer has focused on saving and rehabilitating animals and finding them loving homes in the region.

The report revealed that PETA gifted the 'Thank U, Next' singer a Northwoods Dual Drive Tandem Bike which retails for around $700. Looks like Ariana and Dalton will be going on rides in and around their plush Montecito home. Ariana delighted fans days later when she took to Instagram to share some stunning wedding photos.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively set to star & produce psychological thriller We Used To Live Here; Signs Netflix deal

Credits :TMZInstagram

Share your comment ×