Ariana Grande announces ENGAGEMENT with Dalton Gomez over IG; Says ‘forever n then some’

Ariana Grande recently took Instagram by storm when she announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez who she has been dating since March.

Ariana Grande just announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez! The 27-year-old thank u, next superstar posted a series of photos with her luxury real estate agent boyfriend to her Instagram on Sunday (December 20). “forever n then some,” she captioned the set of photos. In one photo, she showcases a massive ring on her left ring finger. “congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man,” manager Scooter Braun commented.

The two were first spotted together hanging out around Valentine’s Day, and reports surfaced that they were dating by March. They have also been quarantining together amid the pandemic. “He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home,” a source explained at the time. Find out how she celebrated Dalton Gomez‘s birthday back in August. Congratulations to the happy couple!

If you missed it, back in June, Ariana celebrated her birthday amidst the pandemic with BF Dalton. Ariana posted some cute photos and videos and she captioned the post, “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u.” Earlier in the week, she also shared some photos from a day trip, including another photo with Dalton.

And a little over a month before, Ariana and Dalton celebrated the Thank U Next singer’s birthday with a Midsommar-themed quarantine party. Grande rang in the day with a group of close friends and her boyfriend Dalton. That was also the time when Ariana made her relationship with Dalton official on Instagram. The adorable love birds were seen showering each other with kisses and love in the romantic photo from the party.

Credits :Instagram

