Ariana Grande BEATS Selena Gomez for most followed singer on Instagram; The Rock becomes most followed actor

Selena Gomez holds the fifth spot in the top ten most followed Instagram accounts of 2020. Ariana Grande stands on the second spot.

She might have not necessarily wanted it but Ariana Grande has got the most Instagram followers on the entertainment front. The 7 Rings singer, who recently released her song with Justin Bieber titled Stuck With U, boasts of the highest number of followers from the entertainment industry this year. At the time of reporting, Ariana boasts over 191 million followers on Instagram. Ariana beat Selena Gomez for the spot. The Lose You To Love Me dropped down to the fifth spot.

Selena boasts of 180 million followers as of now. While Ariana beat Selena, she had to settle down for the second spot for Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hold the top spot of the highest followed Instagram account. The footballer projects a following of 225 million followers.

Meanwhile, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson holds the third spot. Over 187 million followers have helped the WWE star turned actor to take the third spot on the list. The Jumanji: The Next Level star is followed by fashion mogul Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star is followed by 182 million accounts.

While these five stars take the top five positions, the top ten spots include Kim Kardashian (176 million followers), Leo Messi (155 million followers), Beyonce (148 million followers), Justin Bieber (139.4 million followers) and Neymar Jr (139.3 million followers).

