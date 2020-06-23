  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ariana Grande BEATS Selena Gomez for most followed singer on Instagram; The Rock becomes most followed actor

Selena Gomez holds the fifth spot in the top ten most followed Instagram accounts of 2020. Ariana Grande stands on the second spot.
12236 reads Mumbai
Ariana Grande BEATS Selena Gomez for most followed singer on Instagram; The Rock becomes most followed actorAriana Grande BEATS Selena Gomez for most followed singer on Instagram; The Rock becomes most followed actor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

She might have not necessarily wanted it but Ariana Grande has got the most Instagram followers on the entertainment front. The 7 Rings singer, who recently released her song with Justin Bieber titled Stuck With U, boasts of the highest number of followers from the entertainment industry this year. At the time of reporting, Ariana boasts over 191 million followers on Instagram. Ariana beat Selena Gomez for the spot. The Lose You To Love Me dropped down to the fifth spot. 

Selena boasts of 180 million followers as of now. While Ariana beat Selena, she had to settle down for the second spot for Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hold the top spot of the highest followed Instagram account. The footballer projects a following of 225 million followers. 

Meanwhile, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson holds the third spot. Over 187 million followers have helped the WWE star turned actor to take the third spot on the list. The Jumanji: The Next Level star is followed by fashion mogul Kylie Jenner. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star is followed by 182 million accounts. 

While these five stars take the top five positions, the top ten spots include Kim Kardashian (176 million followers), Leo Messi (155 million followers), Beyonce (148 million followers), Justin Bieber (139.4 million followers) and Neymar Jr (139.3 million followers). 

Cristiano Ronaldo: 225 million followers

Ariana Grande: 191 million followers

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 187 million followers 

Kylie Jenner: 182 million followers

Selena Gomez: 180 million followers

Kim Kardashian: 176 million followers

Leo Messi: 155 million followers

Beyonce: 148 million followers

Justin Bieber: 139.4 million followers 

Neymar Jr: 139.3 million followers

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber accused of sexual assault, denies allegations in series of tweets including then GF Selena Gomez

Credits :InstagramGetty ImagesJust Jared

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows\
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement