Ariana Grande celebrated one year 'blondieversary' with before-after snaps; PICS Inside

Ariana Grande is celebrating one year of having blonde hair! She marked this special occasion with a post on her Instagram Story. In the post, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her hair transformation, which took place in October 2022.

Ariana Grande wrote, "Happy [one] year blondieversary" over a mirror selfie that showed her hair being bleached with foils. She also added blonde, ponytail-wearing emojis to the post. In the picture, you can see Francesco De Chiara, the London-based hair colorist who first lightened her hair, applying bleach to her previously brunette tresses.

The Everyday singer also shared another throwback selfie from October 21, 2022, captioned, "Before @frankhaircolour." Ariana debuted her blonde look last year and playfully captioned it as "new earrings." While she had gone blonde before in 2018, this change was significant.

Ariana adopted the honey-blonde look for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, which was announced in November 2021. She stars alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Ariana has been spotted with her blonde hair on the Wicked set in Buckingham, England, both alone and with her co-stars. She also wore the blonde look while watching a performance of the Broadway musical & Juliet, which includes two of her songs: Problem and Break Free. Currently, the filming of Wicked is on hold, and Ariana has stated that she won't be working on new music until her role as the blonde witch is completed.

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez divorce

Ariana, 30, recently finalized her divorce from Gomez, 28. This happened a few weeks after Gomez filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on September 18. They got married in May 2021. Ariana has now started a new relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. It came to light in July that Ethan had separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, whom he had married in the fall of 2018.

So, Ariana Grande while celebrating her one-year anniversary of having blonde hair, hasn't started working on a new album because her heart and soul are dedicated to her role as the Good Witch.

