Ariana Grande confesses her love for ‘best friend’ & boyfriend Dalton Gomez on his birthday

Pop icon Ariana Grande is celebrating her boyfriend Dalton Gomez’s birthday today! To commemorate the special day, the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram yesterday, to wish her beau Dalton Gomez a happy birthday. Ariana posted some cute photos and videos and she captioned the post, “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u.” Earlier in the week, she also shared some photos from a day trip, including another photo with Dalton.

And a little over a month before, Ariana and Dalton celebrated the Thank U Next singer’s birthday with a Midsommar-themed quarantine party. Grande rang in the day with a group of close friends and her boyfriend Dalton. That was also the time when Ariana made her relationship with Dalton official on Instagram. The adorable love birds were seen showering each other with kisses and love in the romantic photo from the party.

As for her birthday celebrations, Ariana transformed her home into an enchanted garden, drawing inspiration from the movie Midsommar. "My friends and I went with a Midsommar theme because help me," she said on Instagram while sharing pictures from the party. The 7 Rings singer was so true to the theme that she even incorporated it into her costume. She channelled Dani, Florence Pugh’s character, from the movie for the party.

The Sweetener singer was dressed in a chic white sweater crop top and a beautiful white satin skirt along with a towering flower crown paying homage to Pugh's headgear from the movie. Ariana looked pretty as a flower (literally) with her whimsical makeup and a delicate flower crown. After sharing a bunch of photos of her day on Instagram, the Rain On Me singer thanked her fans for all the love and wishes that poured in, "thanks for the birthday wishes," she said. She ended her posting streak with a mirror selfie writing “thankful and here and very much 27”.

