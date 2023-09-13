Ariana Grande confesses to having ‘had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox’

Ariana Grande gave an intimate glimpse into her beauty journey during a recent episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets. While showing her skincare and makeup routines, the singer addressed her experiences with cosmetic enhancements and her evolving perspective on beauty standards.

A revelation by Ariana Grande

Grande revealed that she had undergone "a ton of lip filler over the years" along with Botox treatments. However, she made a significant decision to discontinue these procedures in 2018, driven by a sense of feeling overwhelmed and the belief that she was concealing herself behind these cosmetic enhancements. She said “Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know.”

Ariana Grande on embracing authenticity

In a vulnerable moment, Grande acknowledged that, for a long time, her perception of beauty was intertwined with the act of concealing herself. She confessed to using makeup as a "disguise" and a form of concealment, masking her true self. As she has matured, Grande's perspective has shifted, viewing makeup as a means of self-expression rather than a veil to hide behind. She emphasized the deeply personal nature of beauty and self-acceptance and expressed her desire to embrace her natural beauty, including her "well-earned cry lines and smile lines."

While Grande remains open to the possibility of future cosmetic enhancements, she firmly believes that individuals should have the autonomy to make choices that make them feel beautiful. She regards ageing as a beautiful journey and is open to discussing the potential of a facelift in the future. Grande's candid conversation echoes her past statements about body image, emphasizing the importance of kindness and empathy in discussions surrounding appearance and the significance of not making judgments about others' bodies.

