Ariana Grande congratulates brother Frankie Grande & Hale Leon on their engagement: Most incredible men I know

Ariana Grande's half-brother Frankie Grande recently got engaged to his boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon on Tuesday. The happy couple was surrounded by friends and family, including Frankie and Ariana Grande's mother Joan for the special moment. Grande who recently got married herself to boyfriend Dalton Gomez seemed to be thrilled about her brother's engagement as she took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the event.

According to People, Frankie surprised his boyfriend Hale with an elaborate VR proposal. Sharing a picture of their adorable cake and also a video from the beautiful event, Ariana wrote a sweet congratulatory note for her brother. She wrote, "I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know."

Speaking to People about their engagement, Frankie said, "It was such a perfect, beautiful moment. Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both."

According to People, Frankie and Hale met in 2019 at a line-dancing bar in Los Angeles, which Grande playfully referred to as "love at first dance."

As for Ariana, the singer herself tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony in Montecito on May 15. The singer left her fans surprised with her hush-hush wedding. Grande recently shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram and they showed how tasteful the ceremony was. Grande wore a beautiful gown by designer Vera Wang for the ceremony.

