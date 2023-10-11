Ariana Grande - Dalton Gomez divorce settlement: Cannot 'give any interview, write, appear in connection with' Positions singer

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez settled their multimillion-dollar divorce in a Los Angeles court, they had an amicable approach to their separation. They also had an iron-clad prenuptial agreement, making the divorce process quite smooth. The divorce proceedings ended with an official separation date of February 20 this year.

Privacy and no tell-alls

Both are not allowed to release or publish any photographs, tapes, films, or any related materials. Furthermore, the divorce agreement explicitly says that neither Gomez nor Grande can give interviews, write about, appear in connection with, or cooperate in any form of book, article, interview, program, or publication about their relationship. As per the court socuments, he cannot “give any interview, write, appear in connection with, or assist or cooperate in the preparation or presentation of any book, article, interview, program or other production or publication of any kind whatsoever concerning the other party,” according to Page Six.

Dalton Gomez's payout and property sale

In the settlement, it was said that Gomez would receive a tax-free payout of USD 1,250,000, instead of monthly spousal support payments. Also, Grande will also pay USD 25,000 of Gomez's attorney fees. Their home, where the former couple lived, will be sold, and both of them will pay off the USD 6 million mortgage, and divide the money when it is sold.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's marriage timelines

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in 2021 and reports of their divorce came out in July, with some reports claiming the two had separated in January. No confirmation or official filing has been initiated by either of them. On the other hand, Ethan Slater tied the knot with his high school girlfriend Lilly Jay in 2018 and he filed for divorce from her last month. The 31-year-old and Jay have a child, their son who was born in 2022.

Ariana has reportedly moved in with Ethan Slater and Dalton Gomez was seen kissing an actress in London yesterday.

