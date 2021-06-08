Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez were 'cuddling close' the entire time during FIRST date night since marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez recently enjoyed their first public outing as a married couple over the weekend as they stepped out with their friends.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez recently stepped out for their first date night after getting married last month. The couple was accompanied by their friends as per reports during their first public outing as a married couple. According to E!, Ariana and Dalton spent the weekend along with their friends at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California. Ariana and Dalton reportedly looked extremely happy during their date night.

The couple reportedly spent the entire day at the hotel with their friends. Giving further details about how their date night looked like, a source informed E!, "Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time. You could tell they were in love and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married."

It seems Dalton equally looked head over heels in love and had "huge smile on his face" the entire evening. Ariana surprised her fans with a hush-hush wedding to Dalton. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito and were surrounded by only close family and friends.

Recently, Ariana gave her fans a glimpse of her perfect wedding as she shared pictures of herself and Dalton from the wedding including their adorable kiss. The 7 Rings singer was seen wearing a gorgeous Vera Wang gown.

Dalton and Ariana had first sparked romance rumors in March 2020. The couple eventually went public with their relationship during Ariana and Justin Bieber's Stuck With U music video where they made their first appearance together.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande shares STUNNING pictures from wedding ceremony; Millie Bobby Brown & Hailey Bieber send love

Share your comment ×