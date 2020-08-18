Ariana Grande dethrones Rihanna as top streaming artist on Spotify; Asks Riri to drop new music to reclaim it

  1. Home
Ariana Grande was recently announced as the top streaming female artist of all time on Spotify. Ariana thanked fans for the support and requested ex-chart topper Rihanna to release new music so she can rightfully reclaim it.
Thank u, Next singer Ariana Grande is celebrating a big fete after dethroning Wild Thoughts singer Rihanna as the top streaming female artist of all time on Spotify. The 26-year-old musician reacted to the news on her Instagram by saying: “holy shit thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much,” she wrote. “i can’t wait to give u new things to listen to.”

 

However, while Ariana is stoked about the news, she’s ready for Rihanna to take that crown back. She added: “now can Rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or ….”

 

In case you missed it, Rihanna recently updated fans on just when new music from her would be out. Speaking with ET Online about her new Fenty Skincare line, the 32-year-old singer touched a bit about upcoming music. “I am always working on music,” Rihanna shared. “And when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

 

She also added that “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.” Rihanna also said that she’s really grateful to still be working on music for fans and even more grateful for her new ventures. “I’m 10 years older, I’m 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it’s like a decade-plus,” she reflected. “THAT is what I think about! But I’m also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain.”

 

