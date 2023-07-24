Ariana Grande - Ethan Slater: SpongeBob voice actor’s wife DISPELS dating rumors?

Amidst speculations and online confusion, Jill Talley, the wife of SpongeBob SquarePants' voice actor Tom Kenny, has spoken out to clarify the dating rumors involving her husband and Ariana Grande. The confusion arose when an Instagram post suggested that Ariana Grande might be dating SpongeBob SquarePants' long-time voice actor, leading to misconceptions about her relationship status with Ethan Slater, Grande's co-star in Wicked.

The mix-up about Ariana Grande explained

The confusion stemmed from a headline posted on The Cut's Instagram page, questioning whether Ariana Grande was dating SpongeBob. However, the actual person in question was Ethan Slater, who portrayed SpongeBob in the Broadway musical adaptation, not Tom Kenny.

Jill Talley's response

In response to the speculations, Jill Talley, Tom Kenny's wife, intervened in the comments section of The Cut's post to clear things up. She affirmed that her husband, Tom Kenny, is not dating Ariana Grande. However, she admitted uncertainty regarding Ethan Slater's dating status with Grande. Talley expressed her admiration for both individuals and humorously mentioned that she would "ship" them if they were a couple.

The clarification comes after reports confirmed that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are indeed dating, and it follows the recent separation of Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. Meanwhile, Ethan Slater's estranged wife expressed her devastation over the breakup and is striving to move forward while focusing on her responsibilities as a mother. As for Tom Kenny and Jill Talley, they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary, marking a milestone in their enduring relationship. The drama surrounding the Wicked co-stars has captivated the public's attention, adding to the intrigue and excitement surrounding Jon M. Chu's upcoming musical adaptation.

Ariana Grande's relationship with estranged husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has recently parted ways with her husband Dalton Gomez, sparking separation rumors and leaving her fans concerned. The couple tied the knot in May 2021 after a year of courtship and had been admired for their affectionate public displays of affection. However, speculation about their relationship troubles emerged when Ariana appeared at the Wimbledon finals without her wedding ring. According to reports by TMZ, they have been living separately since January of the same year, and sources close to the singer have confirmed that divorce proceedings are underway. Despite efforts to salvage their marriage, the couple's irreconcilable differences eventually led to their decision to separate. As the news of their split continues to circulate, both Ariana and Dalton have yet to publicly comment on the situation.

