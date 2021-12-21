Ariana Grande fangirls over Emma Watson and Rupert Grint's clip from Harry Potter Reunion trailer; See

Ariana Grande has recently reacted to the Harry Potter Reunion trailer featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and others. For those unversed, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts official trailer was released by HBO Max which will premiere on January 1.

Grande took to her Instagram account to share one of the most heartfelt moments from the trailer when Ron Weasley aka Rupert Grint and Hermione Granger aka Emma Watson held hands and discussed how the roles impacted their lives for the better. "Help me," Grande wrote alongside a screenshot of the moment.

It seems like Grande is a huge Potterhead as she couldn't resist sharing the moment with her fans. Many moments from the reunion trailer are being debated over, especially the one where the Hogwarts students reunite at the Great Hall, and when Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy embraces Emma Watson in a tight hug.

The reunion will also include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Harry Potter directors David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates shall also make appearances. It hasn't been confirmed whether writer JK Rowling will be a part of the reunion.

