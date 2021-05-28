Ariana Grande flaunts diamond ring in FIRST appearance since marriage at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Ariana Grande performed alongside The Weeknd at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. It marked the singer's first appearance at a public event since wedding with Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande shocked fans with her surprise wedding news as she tied the knot with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez earlier this month. The singer got married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California and recently shared a few pictures that showed how gorgeous their dreamy wedding was. In her first appearance since marriage, Ariana was seen performing a duet with The Weeknd at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021.

Grande joined The Weeknd for the opening act at the awards and was seen wearing a silky purple crop top and skirt during the performance. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice on Ariana's hand the wedding band from Gomez. Considering this was her first public appearance since her marriage, fans were more than excited to see Grande's wedding ring.

Check out Ariana Grande's pictures from iHeartRadio Music Awards performance:

It was earlier reported by E!, that Dalton chose a “beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pavé band” for Grande, which also included a pearl that happens to be Ariana's birthstone. In the recently uploaded pictures from their wedding, Grande and Gomez were seen dressed in a traditional wedding attire and even kissed in one of the cute pictures from their wedding. Sharing the gorgeous pictures, Grande merely caption it along with their wedding date, "5.15.21."

The singer along with The Weeknd, performed on a version of Save Your Tears. Grande was nominated alongside Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Taylor Swift Female Artist of the Year although the singer lost out to Dua Lipa who took home the award.

Credits :Getty Images

