Ariana Grande gets accused by Ethan Slater’s estranged wife for THIS? Find out

Lilly Jay, the estranged wife of Broadway star Ethan Slater, has spoken out against Ariana Grande. Jay revealed that her family has suffered as the news broke about Slater's relationship with the renowned singer. Slater and Grande co-star in the musical Wicked.“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.” Read on to know more.

Lilly Jay's perspective on Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Lilly Jay expressed her views on the situation. She pointed out that the focus of the story should be on Ariana Grande, describing her as "not a girl's girl." Jay emphasized that her primary concern is now raising her child with Ethan Slater and being a devoted mother.

Sources' insights

However, insiders have a different perspective. They claim that Jay has been actively trying to publicize her side of the story by reaching out to various news outlets. Despite this, she appears to act differently toward Slater in private conversations. The sources suggest that Jay's main objective is protecting their child, but they also affirm that Ariana Grande and Slater have not done anything wrong.

The situation surrounding Ethan Slater's romance with Ariana Grande has caused a stir in the media. Slater, nominated for a Tony Award, chose to end his marriage with Lilly Jay about a week after news of his relationship with Grande surfaced. The couple had already been separated for two months before the singer entered the picture. While some believe Grande may have played a role in the breakup. Others point out that she and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, have remained on good terms despite their own split. The story has gained attention, especially after a photo of the Wicked cast celebrating an Oscar win went viral, showing Slater with his arm around Grande. As the situation unfolds, Slater hopes to find a resolution for the sake of their child. Meanwhile, Jay is reportedly blindsided by the turn of events and deeply affected by the end of her high school sweetheart's marriage.

