Ariana Grande gets sued for plagiarising 7 Rings from a song titled You Need I Got It; Details Inside

Ariana Grande is being sued for copyright infringement over her 2019 hit track 7 Rings. The 26-years-old along with Universal Music Corp. is being sued by Hip Hop artist DOT for ripping off a part of his song and using it in 7 Rings. In the documents obtained by People, the rapper, whose real name is Josh Stone, has claimed that his song You Need I Got It, which was dropped in 2017, was infringed upon by the Thank U Next singer. The suit states that music producer Tommy Brown lifted key elements from Dot’s song.

7 Rings’ chorus repeats the line “I want it / I got it / I want it / I got it,” and on the other hand, DOT’s chorus repeats the lines “You need it / I got it / You Want It / I Got It.” According to the lawsuit, two forensic musicologists have examined the songs and concluded that the rhythm and notes within the song are also similar. In fact, the report states that every single one of the 39 respective notes of ‘7 Rings’ is identical with the 39 notes of You Need I Got It from a metrical placement perspective.

In a statement to Fox News, DOT's lawyer stated that the lawsuit has been filed to protect the artist and his work because the song was taken without his consent or knowledge. He also mentioned that other people ended up making a lot of money on DOT’s work and that it was wrong. There are laws especially created to protect artists like Josh from falling prey to copyright infringement. Ariana released the song in 2019 and it was an overnight hit. It also features on the top music charts and continues to trend on music streaming websites and applications.

Meanwhile, Ariana is up for five Grammy Awards next week, and two of those nominations are for the song 7 Rings. After skipping last year’s Grammys, Ariana will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards. In 2019, Grande backed out of a performance on the award show due to disagreements with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform. According to reports, Grande felt insulted after producers initially refused to allow her to perform '7 Rings'.

