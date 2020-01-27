Ariana Grande gets teary eyed on stage as she hints at split with Pete Davidson; Sends love to her father

The In My Head singer Ariana Grande tweaked the lyrics of the song, to send a loads of love to her father, Edward Butera, who was present in the audience.

The singing sensation Ariana Grande received five nominations at the Grammys 2020 which included album of the year (Thank U, Next) and for record of the year (7 Rings). The diva got teary eyed on stage as she performed, her hit singles. Ariana Grande took the stage and began her performance with Imagine which was supported by an orchestra next to her. The song is speculated to be a tribute to her former flame, Mac Miller, who passed away in 2018. The stunner then got rid of her black gown and dazzled in pajamas and crooned the mash up of hits from Rodgers and Hammerstein called My Favorite Things and the super hit number titled 7 Rings.

The Break Free singer wrapped her scintillating gig at the Grammys 2020 by a soulful song, Thank U, Next. The In My Head singer Ariana Grande tweaked the lyrics of the song, to send a loads of love to her father, Edward Butera, who was present in the audience. The singer was reportedly not on talking terms with her father. But, as per the latest reports, the No Tears Left to Cry singer reconnected with her father. Ariana Grande's mother Joan Grande was also attending the Grammys 2020 to support her girl. Ariana Grande's performance was one of the most awaited performances.

Interestingly, the fans were blown away at the way The Light is Coming singer hinted at her former fiance Pete Davidson, Pete Davidson while she sang, Thank U, Next. Going by the gorgeous diva's performance, Pete Davidson is a closed chapter now, as Ariana Grande decides to move on and make some chart busters.

