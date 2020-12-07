Ariana Grande GIFTS a tiny Givenchy snowsuit to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s 3 month old daughter Daisy

Ariana Grande recently sent an ADORABLE gift to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s 3-month-old daughter Daisy Bloom. Check it out below.

Katy Perry recently showed off her daughter’s new gift from pop icon Ariana Grande The 36-year-old Teenage Dream singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (December 7) to reveal that the 27-year-old Positions singer sent her daughter Daisy a white snowsuit from Givenchy. “Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both !!! Love, Ariana,” the card from Ariana read.

If you didn’t know, little Daisy Dove is three months old now. Katy and the 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor welcomed their daughter back on August 26. Ariana isn’t the only famous friend to send Katy and Orlando a baby gift. If you missed it, in September, Taylor Swift also sent a beautiful gift to baby Daisy. Swift sent a beautiful hand-embroidered baby pink blankie for Daisy which had the latter's name written on it along with a heartwarming handwritten letter to the new parents detailing how her childhood silk blankie was her precious memory from when she was a baby.

Katy Perry even took to IG to post about Taylor Swift's gift to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. "Miss Daisy adores her hand-embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," an overwhelmed Katy captioned her IG post.

Apart from Taylor and Ariana, Queen Bee Beyonce had sent over a gorgeous bouquet with a sweet note which read, "Congratulations on the new addition to your family! - Beyonce." Ryan Seacrest also sent over a customised trunk filled with baby books and toys for Daisy shortly after her birth.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry is overwhelmed as Taylor Swift gifts her, Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy a hand-embroidered blankie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×