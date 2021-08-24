Ariana Grande gives fans glimpse of marital bliss; Shares a peek of life at home with husband Dalton Gomez

Pop singer Ariana Grande recently shared a sneak peek with fans and gave them a rare glimpse of her life with her husband Dalton Gomez. The 28-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram this weekend which showed what the singer got up to over the 2-day break but fans took notice of the special picture of the newly married couple Ariana and Dalton which was snuck in the middle of the carousel.

The rest of the pictures featured Grande hanging out with her dogs, cooking in the kitchen with her mom, Joan, and hanging out with friends like Zach Sang and Doug Middlebrook. In the pictures of the newlyweds, the couple could be seen sharing a kiss in one picture, while the last image in Grande’s carousel showed the pair sharing a sweet hug.

If you didn’t know, the singer tied the knot with her real estate boyfriend back in May. A source recently told ET that the pair have “really been enjoying married life.” “Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes,” the insider added.

A separate source also spoke to ET previously and mentioned: “Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn’t be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease. They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever,” they revealed.

