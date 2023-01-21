Ariana Grande gives it back to rumours she 'isn't a singer anymore'; 5 times she gave boss replies to trolls

Ariana Grande, the renowned American singer-actress has made a massive fan following across the globe, owing to her exceptional vocal range and singing talent. However, the celebrated star has been recently making headlines after the rumours regarding her decision to quit her singing career started doing rounds. Interestingly, Ariana Grande has now shut down the rumours like a boss with a recent TikTok video, in which she is seen singing 'Somewhere over the rainbow' from The Wizard of Oz. Ariana Grande's TikTok video

The celebrated actress-singer confirmed that her musical career is not over yet, by sharing a special video of herself singing 'Somewhere over the rainbow' from The Wizard of Oz on her official TikTok handle. From Ariana Grande's move, it is evident that she made this move to shut down the rumours regarding the ending of her singing career. However, the popular star's new video came out as a great relief for her fans across the world, who were clearly distraught by the baseless reports. Interestingly, Ariana Grande also addressed the rumours which suggest her music career is over, with the caption she added in the video. "Literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day," she wrote. "Wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment. keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love," added the singer. Ariana Grande's new look Interestingly, the famous actress-singer was seen hiding her hair with a pink hooded sweater, which has sparked speculations regarding her new look. If the latest reports are to be believed, Ariana Grande has undergone a major makeover for her upcoming project Wicked and will be sporting a new hairdo for her character. However, these reports are not been officially confirmed, so far. Here we present the 5 times when Ariana Grande gave boss replies to trolls. Read on...

1. When Ariana Grande shut down the trolls that targeted her for breaking up with Mac Miller As you may know, Ariana Grande was in a relationship with musician Mac Miller, from 2016 to 2018. However, after the couple broke up due to undisclosed reasons, the trolls targeted the actress-singer and accused that she cheated on Mac. The netizens even pointed out how the musician released a 10-song album after Ariana walked out of his life, in which he called her 'the divine feminine'. However, Ariana Grande shut down the trolls with a statement. "How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship just because he wrote an album about them. I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years and always will of course but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem," she wrote. 2. When Ariana Grande called out the music industry's double standards Ariana Grande has won millions of hearts by publicly calling out the music industry's double standards. The actress-singer lost her cool when she was trolled by the netizens for showing skin in her music videos and clapped back with a strong reply. "When will people stop being offended by women showing skin or expressing sexuality? men take their shirts off or express their sexuality on stage, in videos, on Instagram, and anywhere. they want to. all. the. time. This double standard is so boring and exhausting. And with all due respect, I think it's time you got your head out. Women can love their bodies too!" 3. Ariana Grande's reaction to the man's version of 'Thank you, Next' Izzy, the famous singer released a 'man's version' of the actress-singer's highly popular album Thank You, Next. He even tagged Ariana on Twitter, when he shared the video on his official handle. However, the original creator had an epic reply to the 'man's version' which won the hearts of her fans and music lovers. "I’m sure this felt great but ...... u missed the WHOLE point I hope you’re ...... okay," replied Ariana Grande.

4. Ariana Grande's reaction to Pete Davidson's joke about her Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating in May 2018, and the couple got engaged just a month later. However, they ended their engagement and parted ways in October, of the same year. Later, on 'Saturday Night Live' Pete took a dig at Ariana by jokingly proposing to Maggie Rodgers. He said he was 'zero for three' when she turned him down, referring to his relationship with the Thank You, Next singer. But, Ariana Grande reacted to Pete's reaction by posting a tweet that read: "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh." 5. When Ariana shut down body-shaming trolls Ariana Grande was body-shamed by a group of netizens after she posted a selfie on her official Instagram handle, after which she was trolled for her forehead. However, the actress-singer immediately thrashed the trolls with a tweet, which she deleted later. "I see some of y'all making fun of my forehead! Sorry, I have a big forehead! At least I’m cute and don't make fun of other ppl's foreheads!" she wrote.

